Kingsport Drops Close Game to State Liners

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - For six innings, it appeared that Kingsport had a win in the bag. A three run seventh inning for Bristol, combined with Kingsport's bats going quiet in the end, proved that anything can, and anything does, happen in the Appalachian League, as Bristol came from behind to defeat Kingsport, 4-3, at Hunter Wright Stadium on Tuesday.

The trend of scoring first continued in this game for the Axmen (17-20) as Kingsport plated three runs on just one hit and four walks in the inning.

Bristol (16-20) picked up a run in the second inning after Trey Oblas doubled to open the inning and scored on a Kingsport fielding error. 3-1 would be the score through six innings.

In the seventh inning, Bristol plated three runs off Kingsport reliever D.B. Ellison. A single from Jordan Austin, a walk from Dalton Bargo, and fielder's choice by Nick Strong all brought home runs, giving Bristol the lead, 4-3.

Kingsport stranded the tying run at third base in both the seventh and eighth innings, contributing to ten total men left on base for the Axmen.

Ellison was hit with the loss for Kingsport, while Anthony Gonzalez was credited with the win for Bristol, his third of the year. Shane O'Neill collected his fourth save of the season.

Kingsport has now lost seven of their last nine games. The Axmen look to rebound against the State Liners tomorrow at 7 p.m.

