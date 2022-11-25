River Dragons Win Streak Reaches Eight Games

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons win streak reached eight games on Thanksgiving Night with a 9-5 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves at Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Alex Storjohann scored twice and added two assists while Thomas Aldrige recorded two goals and an assist to pace the offense. Seven different players had multi-point games and eleven in total made it on the score sheet.

Columbus chased Sea Wolves starting goaltender Blake Weyrick after just 17:58 of game action, scoring three goals in that span. His replacement Greg Harney did not fare much better, giving up six more across his two-plus periods of relief work and ending up with the loss.

For the River Dragons, Bailey MacBurnie notched his fifth consecutive victory making 33 saves.

Notes:

Columbus has now won eight straight games - four at home, four on the road.

The River Dragons out-shot their opponent for the 10th time in 11 games to open the season and are 9-1 when doing so.

Storjohann's second goal was shorthanded, the third team shorthanded goal this season. Columbus is 3-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal this year.

The Sea Wolves are the only team to beat the River Dragons this season, shutting them out 3-0 on October 28.

Jay Croop's point streak has now reached seven games after he recorded a goal and an assist last night. He now has five goals, six assists and 11 points in that span.

Alex Storhjohann (3-3-6), Paul Fregeau (3-2-5) and Jacob Kelly (3-2-5) are all on three-game point streaks.

The same two teams go back at it Friday night at 8:05 pm ET at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The Air Force Heating and Air Pregame Show kicks off at 7:30 pm on the Columbus River Dragons Broadcast Network.

