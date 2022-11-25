Sea Wolves Drop High-Scoring Battle to River Dragons

Biloxi, MS - Despite three goals in the third period from Yaroslav Yevdokimov on Thanksgiving night, the (2-7-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves fell victim to a high-scoring Columbus River Dragons offense 9-5 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. As a result, Columbus moves to a 10-1 record and extends their win streak to seven games.

The opening period belonged to Columbus with Michael Greco, and Thomas Aldworth leading the River Dragons to a 3-0 lead at the first intermission. Greco opened the scoring at 2:47 before Aldworth went back-to-backat the 4:16 and 17:58 markers.

In the second period, Matt Caranci (1:19) struck from the slot for Mississippi's first goal of the night, but the River Dragons advantage eventually ballooned to 6-1 with Jay Croop (2:09), Alex Storjohann (5:38) and Jacob Kelly (11:33) each striking gold. The score read 6-2 after 40 minutes of play with Philip Wong potting the period's last goal in the final minute.

Six combined goals were recorded in the final period, including a hat trick from the Sea Wolves' Yaroslav Yevdokimov. All three were scored on the power play.Columbus put three goals on theboard courtesy of Ricards Jelenskis, Cody Wickline and Alex Storjohann prior to the 9-5 victory.

The Sea Wolves power play unit excelled, going 3-for-5 on the night. Columbus finished with a 40-38 edge in shots on goal. Both Mississippi goaltenders appeared in net with starter Blake Weyrick stopping seven shots and Greg Harney making 24 saves.

The second meeting of the three-in-three series between the Sea Wolves and River Dragons will be played tomorrow at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

