River Dragons Overpower Sea Wolves 4-1

Biloxi, MS -The (11-1-0) Columbus River Dragons flexed their defensive muscles on Friday night with a 4-1 win over the (2-7-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Columbus increased their win streak to nine games with the result, while Mississippi's losing skid grew to eight.

Both teams moved up and down through the opening period with the lone goal scored by Columbus' Cody Wickline on a redirect from the low slot at 16:21. The chippy opening twenty minutes saw 44 combined penalty minutes between the teams.

Slow starts out of the locker room came back to haunt the Sea Wolves in the second period as Alex Storjohann (2:24) and Ricards Jelenskis (4:47) expanded the River Dragons lead to 3-0.Storjohann cashed in on a breakout pass from Jacob Kelly before Jelenskis buried his shot from between the circles.

Justin Barr scored the only Mississippi goal of the evening with five minutes remaining in period two. Yaroslav Yevdokimov and Philip Wong collected the assists on Barr's rebound from the backdoor to make it 3-1 Columbus.

The Sea Wolves were able to hold off the River Dragons in the final period before Kelly logged one more goal at 13:11. He received a feed from Lane King on the far wall before defeating Mississippi goaltender Blake Weyrick from the slot.

River Dragons goaltender Breandan Colgan proved to be brilliant, stopping 28 of 29 Mississippi chances. Weyrick played in net for the Sea Wolves and saw 44 shots, blocking 40 of them.

The Sea Wolves and River Dragons will finish the three-in-three series tomorrow, November 26. The 6:30 Central Time start will represent the Sea Wolves' first visit to the Columbus Civic Center in Georgia.

