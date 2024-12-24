River Dragons Trade for Blacksmith

December 24, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have acquired forward Chiwetin Blacksmith from the Watertown Wolves for future considerations.

This season the 6-3, 209-pound left wing has nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 15 games with Watertown. Last season, his first as a pro, he recorded 17-16-33 in 36 games for the Wolves.

The Waswanipi, PQ native played three seasons at Carleton University before turning pro with Grums IK in the Swedish second division in 2021-22 where he posted 5-12-17 in 17 games. Blacksmith also played parts of three seasons in both the OHL and QMJHL.

The River Dragons are back in action this Friday and Saturday night when they host the Blue Ridge Bobcats at the Columbus Civic Center. Puck drop is slated for 7:35 pm Friday and 7:05 pm Saturday. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.