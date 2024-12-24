Wolves Trade Blacksmith to Columbus

December 24, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, N.Y. - The Watertown Wolves are announcing today that, per the request of the player, the team has traded forward Chiwetin Blacksmith to the Columbus River Dragons in exchange for future considerations.

Blacksmith, 27, was originally signed by the Wolves as a free agent in 2023.

The Watertown Wolves would like to wish Blacksmith all the best in his future endeavors.

----------------

The Wolves are back in action on Saturday, December 28, as they face off against the Venom.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at your local Kinney Drugs locations or online through ShowPass. For the latest Wolves news, visit watertownwolves.net and follow the club on Facebook, X and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.