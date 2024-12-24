River Dragons Announce Schedule Change January 17-18

The Columbus River Dragons officially announced a schedule change for the weekend of January 17-18, 2025.

Columbus will no longer travel to New York to play the Black Bears and Venom that weekend. Keep your browser pointed to RDragons.com for future games and times to be determined.

The River Dragons are back in action this Friday and Saturday night when they host the Blue Ridge Bobcats at the Columbus Civic Center. Puck drop is slated for 7:35 pm Friday and 7:05 pm Saturday. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

