River Dragons to Play Winner of Binghamton-Danbury Series

April 20, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus, GA - The River Dragons have received official notice that the Watertown Wolves have selected the Carolina Thunderbirds as their semifinal opponent. This means the River Dragons will take on the winner of the Binghamton-Danbury series which concludes tonight in Danbury.

This means the River Dragons will start their playoff journey on the road at either Binghamton or Danbury for game 1 and come back home for games 2 and 3 (if necessary) at the Columbus Civic Center.

Playoff schedule:

Game 1 CRD @ BNG/DHT Friday, April 22, 7:00 PM

Game 2 BNG/DHT @ CRD Sunday, April 24, 6:00 PM

Game 3* BNG/DHT @ CRD Tuesday, April 26, 7:30 PM

*if necessary

Tickets for the games are available at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster. Home game 1 is Sunday and Home game 2 is Tuesday.

Fans who bought the full playoff pack of tickets will need to bring the tickets labeled "Home Game 1" and "Home Game 2" to get entry into the Civic Center for the home games on Sunday and Tuesday respectively.

If you're planning on bringing a group of 10 or more to our playoff games, call the River Dragons offices at 706-507-4625 to be set up with great perks at the game!

The quest for back-to-back championships begins on Friday. The broadcast network will be live at 6:30PM on the Rally Point Harley-Davidson pregame show from either Binghamton or Danbury across the Radio Network and the River Dragons YouTube page!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.