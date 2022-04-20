Hat Tricks Host Decisive Game 3 against Black Bears

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks host the Binghamton Black Bears on Wednesday for a decisive Game 3 of the FPHL Quarterfinals.

The first two games were split with the home team winning each game 5-4 in overtime. On Monday, Tyson Kirkby scored in the extra frame of Binghamton's home game and the series returned to Danbury on with the Hat Tricks facing elimination. Danbury trailed late, but Steve Mele scored with 13.1 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. At 3:48 of overtime, Nicola Levesque tipped in a Garrett Gallagher shot on the power play to force Game 3.

As the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, Danbury will host Game 3 on Wednesday night against the No. 4 Black Bears. During the regular season, the Hat Tricks went 24-6-0 at home and Levesque's overtime-goal continued their home-dominance.

Over the first two playoff games, three Hat Tricks have scored multiple goals. Mele leads the team with three, captain Jonny Ruiz scored once in each of the first two games and Levesque scored twice in the Game 2 win.

Pete Di Salvo played the first two games in net for the Hat Tricks, making 59 saves on 64 shots thus far. The Black Bears have split their net in the first two games as Joe Sheppard played Game 1 and Owen Liskiewicz played Game 2.

The winner of Wednesday's game will advance into the FPHL Semifinals. The loser's season will be over.

Puck-drop is at 7:30 in Danbury Arena. Fans can purchase tickets below by selecting tickets for Game B. The game will also be available on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

