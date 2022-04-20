Black Bears Season Ends in 5-3 Loss to Danbury

April 20, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release









Binghamton Black Bears forward Tyson Kirby (left) vs. the Danbury Hat Tricks

(Binghamton Black Bears) Binghamton Black Bears forward Tyson Kirby (left) vs. the Danbury Hat Tricks(Binghamton Black Bears)

DANBURY - The Binghamton Black Bears season came to an end on Wednesday night with a 5-3 loss to the Danbury Hat Tricks in Game 3 of the FPHL Quarterfinals.

Danbury scored just 4:31 into the game so give the Hat Tricks a 1-0 lead. Steve Mele took a pass from Dmitry Kuznetsov and beat Joe Sheppard for his fourth goal of the playoffs. Kuznetsov and Aaron Atwell collected the assists on the opening goal.

Tobias Odjick gave Danbury a 2-0 lead with his second of the postseason. The goal came at 10:54 of the opening frame with assists from Cory Anderson and Peter Di Salvo.

After the Black Bears failed to score on a power play, Jonny Ruiz created an odd-man rush and beat Joe Sheppard over the left shoulder to give the Hat Tricks a 3-0 lead. The goal came 14:22 into the came with helpers from Zachary Lazzaro and Nicola Levesque.

Binghamton responded to get on the board shortly after. Tyson Kirkby punched in a power-play goal as he slid the puck by a sprawling Peter Di Salvo. The goal decreased Binghamton's deficit to 3-1 with assists going to Kyle Powell and Tyler Gjurich. The Black Bears trailed 3-1 after one period.

Tobias Odjick added to the lead in the second period as he slid a shot under the legs of Joe Sheppard for a 4-1 lead. The goal came 4:43 into the second and Owen Liskiewicz came in to replace Sheppard in net. The Black Bears trailed 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Corey Sherman and Tyler Gjurich scored goals in the third period to get Binghamton back within a goal. Sherman tipped a shot in just 43 seconds into the third period and Gjurich fired in a power-play goal at 16:09 to make it a one-goal deficit.

With the net empty, Danbury scored to seal a 5-3 victory.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.