Black Bears Season Ends in 5-3 Loss to Danbury
April 20, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release
Binghamton Black Bears forward Tyson Kirby (left) vs. the Danbury Hat Tricks
(Binghamton Black Bears)
DANBURY - The Binghamton Black Bears season came to an end on Wednesday night with a 5-3 loss to the Danbury Hat Tricks in Game 3 of the FPHL Quarterfinals.
Danbury scored just 4:31 into the game so give the Hat Tricks a 1-0 lead. Steve Mele took a pass from Dmitry Kuznetsov and beat Joe Sheppard for his fourth goal of the playoffs. Kuznetsov and Aaron Atwell collected the assists on the opening goal.
Tobias Odjick gave Danbury a 2-0 lead with his second of the postseason. The goal came at 10:54 of the opening frame with assists from Cory Anderson and Peter Di Salvo.
After the Black Bears failed to score on a power play, Jonny Ruiz created an odd-man rush and beat Joe Sheppard over the left shoulder to give the Hat Tricks a 3-0 lead. The goal came 14:22 into the came with helpers from Zachary Lazzaro and Nicola Levesque.
Binghamton responded to get on the board shortly after. Tyson Kirkby punched in a power-play goal as he slid the puck by a sprawling Peter Di Salvo. The goal decreased Binghamton's deficit to 3-1 with assists going to Kyle Powell and Tyler Gjurich. The Black Bears trailed 3-1 after one period.
Tobias Odjick added to the lead in the second period as he slid a shot under the legs of Joe Sheppard for a 4-1 lead. The goal came 4:43 into the second and Owen Liskiewicz came in to replace Sheppard in net. The Black Bears trailed 4-1 after 40 minutes.
Corey Sherman and Tyler Gjurich scored goals in the third period to get Binghamton back within a goal. Sherman tipped a shot in just 43 seconds into the third period and Gjurich fired in a power-play goal at 16:09 to make it a one-goal deficit.
With the net empty, Danbury scored to seal a 5-3 victory.
