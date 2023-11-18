River Dragons Sweep Weekend Set from Sea Wolves

BILOXI, MS - The Columbus River Dragons swept both halves of a home-and-home series from the Mississippi Sea Wolves following a 5-2 road win on Saturday night.

Both Kyle Moore and Hunter Bersani scored twice in the game, helping the River Dragons build a 5-0 lead before the Sea Wolves made it interesting on a pair of goals from Jackson Bond.

Talor Joseph notched his second win of the season with 23 saves to improve to 2-0. Carter Shinkaruk scored the other goal for Columbus.

The River Dragons return home on Black Friday to host the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:35 pm. The game is the first Chick-fil-A Midland/Kissin' 99.3 Family Four Pack game of the season. Call the River Dragons office at (706) 507-4625 or come to the team office and receive four tickets to the game, four hot dogs, four popcorn, four Pepsi products, and four coupons for Chick-fil-A sandwiches for just $40 - an over $100 value.

