Binghamton Falls in Watertown

WATERTOWN, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road to the Watertown Wolves, 5-1 on Saturday night. Watertown scored the final five goals of the game, becoming the first team to defeat Binghamton in regulation time.

Binghamton was on the board first in the opening period. Nikita Ivashkin was sprung off a stretch pass from the d-zone and able to score his 8th goal of the season. It's Ivashkin's 99th career goal, moving him up to a tie with Josh Hennessy for 7th all-time in Binghamton Hockey history. Black Bears carried a 1-0 lead into the locker room.

Unfortunately for the Black Bears, that is where the scoring ended, as Watertown took advantage of the long-second period change, scoring four goals in the middle frame. Bottero, Lord, Gamzatov, and Pavlov took advantage of their opportunities, and gave a three-goal cushion to the home team after 40.

The power play could not get going in the third for the Black Bears. Watertown scored a final goal in the third, capping off a five-goal night for the Wolves.

Binghamton falls to 7-1-3 after 11 games on the season, still in 1st place in the Empire Division.

