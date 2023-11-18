Prowlers Down Zydeco to Open Road Trip

The Port Huron Prowlers took down the Baton Rouge Zydeco 6-4 at the Raising Cane's River Center on Nov. 17. Matt Graham and Liam Freeborn picked up three points apiece.

"Overall, I like our effort in the third period," Graham said. "Once again, our mistakes hurt us. A lot of what they got was off of our deficiencies and our mental faults."

Dalton Young got the scoring started 1:11 in when he stepped over the blue line and ripped a shot past Gregory Hussey for his first of the season. Baton Rouge battle back as Austin Weber and Brendan Hussey scored 2:02 apart to make it 2-1 Zydeco. Graham tapped home a loose puck in the crease late in the frame to tie the score.

Noah Hippolyte-Smith headed to the box for a check from behind on Adam Heinzl and the Prowlers got a five-minute power play. Although they didn't convert on that, they got another one moment later, and Alex Johnson picked the corner over Hussey's blocker to restore the Port Huron lead.

That only stood for 1:04 when MJ Graham tied things back up.

Early in the third, Bryan Parsons sent a wrist shot from the point that found the top corner to put the Prowlers up 4-3. It was his third goal in as many games.

Later in the period, Freeborn extended the lead to two.

The Zydeco's Graham got one more but that's as close as the comeback came. Austin Fetterly tossed his first of the year into the empty net from deep in his own end.

"If we're going to be successful, we're going to require a plethora of different guys scoring," Graham said. "The way we're built, anyone can be the hero."

Port Huron's Graham was the third star of the game while Freeborn was the second. Johnson had a goal and an assist while Makar Sokolov picked up his second win of the campaign with a 43-save performance.

MJ Graham was the game's first star Brendan Hussey and Curtis Hansen also had multi-point nights. Gregory Hussey made 34 saves in the loss.

The team's do it again on Saturday with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 P.M. and the game will be live on the PHP Network.

