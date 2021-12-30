River Dragons Sign Former NHLer Ian White Among Other Moves this Weekend

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have made a series of roster moves ahead of this weekend's 3-in-3 set against the Port Huron Prowlers, including signing former NHL defenseman Ian White.

White is a veteran of over 500 NHL games playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings. He last stepped onto the ice competitively in the 2014-15 season when he played primarily for the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL. White has also represented Canada's national team in the World Championships (2008-09) and the World Junior Championships (2003). White's junior career saw him suit up in 246 WHL games with the Swift Current Broncos.

The River Dragons have also signed defenseman Adam Vannelli to a standard player contract from his PTO. Vannelli has appeared in four games so far this season for Columbus registering three points (1G-2A) and a +11 rating. Vannelli has made an immediate impact for the team since signing on earlier this month.

The last signing ahead of this weekend is the addition of forward Marquis Grant-Mentis to the taxi squad. A Toronto native, Grant-Mentis will be making his pro debut after finishing his junior career in 2019-20 playing in the GMHL with North York and Bradford. Between those teams the right-handed shooting winger totaled 38 points (16G-22A) in 24 games played.

Other roster moves of note the River Dragons have made this weekend. Oleg Shypitsyn and Chase Fallis have been assigned to the Injured Reserve, Hayden Stewart's loan has seen him move up to Utah in the ECHL where he joins former River Dragon Gehrett Sargis, and Tom Maldonado has been released from the Taxi Squad.

The River Dragons are set to take on the Port Huron Prowlers in a 3-in-3 set that starts tonight at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. This is the final game put on by the FPHL in Biloxi as a neutral site test market game. After tonight's contest the series shifts to Columbus for another two games over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Tickets for the home games are available on TicketMaster or at the Civic Center Box Office. All games this weekend can be seen on YouTube and heard on the River Dragons radio network. Friday's NYE game will be shown live over the air on Bounce 9.2.

