Weekend Preview: Port Huron vs Columbus

December 30, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







It's an exciting weekend for the Prowlers as they will close out 2021 against the Columbus River Dragons headlined by a game in Biloxi on Thursday night. The Prowlers and River Dragons have already played five times this season, with the Prowlers being 3-2-0, but the River Dragons have won the last two.

Players who expect to be huge factors this weekend are goaltender Greg Harney. Harney is coming off a 38 save performance and will look to continue his strong play. Another Prowler to watch out for is Larri Vartianen, who has 4 points in three games against the River Dragons. A player who could be an X-factor in the games this weekend is forward Stavros Soilis, who scored the game-winning OT goal the first time these teams played.

Expect all the games this weekend to be nail biters. In the five matchups, all but one of them was within two goals this season. When these teams play, you can expect at least one fight to happen; in fact, lookout for Joe Pace to get into a fight in the Biloxi game to pump up the fans.

The game in Biloxi will be played in front of at least 8,000 fans and will hopefully result in a team in Biloxi for the league next season. To tune in to all the games this weekend, you will have to go to the River Dragons YouTube page.

Lastly, the Prowlers want to recognize forward Austin Fetterly on his call up to the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. We at the Prowlers wish Austin the best of luck up there and know he will do great things in Pensacola. Before his call up Austin had 21 points in 18 games.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.