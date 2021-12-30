Wolves Take Down Thunder

December 30, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







The Watertown Wolves defeated the Delaware Thunder in Watertown. It was Trevor Babin against Brandon Rozzi. The Wolves cane out flying with a goal in the first minute. Justin MacDonald scored on a great feed out in front. Mike Swiderski scored his first goal of the season for Delaware to tie things up. Alexander Jmaeff scored the next two goals of the game, an even strength and power play goal. Watertown led 3-1 after 1.

The second period started a bit slower with both teams exchanging a few chances. Delaware cut the lead to one with a goal from Artem Alekhin. The Wolves would start to run away with this one scoring the next four goals, two from MacDonald, and one from Slachetka and King. They were up 7-2 after two.

Artem Alekhin scored right away in the third to notch his second of the night, but the Wolves had to much fire power. They added three more goals in the third to win it 10-3.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.