River Dragons Scout St. Jacques Helps Coach Jr. Canes to National Championship

March 28, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







The Columbus River Dragons organization wishes to congratulate scout Kevin St. Jacques, who has helped coach the USPHL's Carolina Junior Hurricanes team to a national championship this week in Utica, NY.

St. Jacques is the Premier head coach and Elite assistant coach for the Jr. Canes in addition to handling regional scouting duties for the River Dragons as well. St. Jacques will run practice this week for the River Dragons in Binghamton, NY before joining the team's staff for the remainder of the season in another two weeks.

The River Dragons are wrapping up a two-week road trip this weekend with games Friday against the Watertown Wolves and Saturday versus the Binghamton Black Bears. The next home games are Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8 against the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.