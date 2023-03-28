Sea Wolves Prep for Three Games at Carolina

Winston-Salem, NC - The (14-30-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves are down to their last seven games in the 2022-23 season, with the next three being away against the (35-12-2) Carolina Thunderbirds. Friday night's game begins at 6:35pm Central Time and Saturday's action starts at 5:05 before a 3:05pm Sunday puck drop.

Last Week in Review:The Sea Wolves split a two-game road weekend against the Danbury Hat Tricks, winning the opener 5-3 before Danbury redeemed themselves the next night 9-4.

The first game saw combined Mississippi goals from Jeff Eppright, Yianni Liarakos, Yaroslav Yevdokimov and Kyle Russell who scored twice. Blake Weyrick's 40 saves lifted him to his fourth win this season.

The Hat Tricks bounced back on Saturday with five goals in the first period. Yevdokimov, Liarakos, Lucas Helland and Jake Raleigh got in the scoring column, but Mississippi's early deficit was too much to overcome. The Sea Wolves finished their season series against Danbury with a 3-1-0 record.

Scouting the Thunderbirds: Carolina has recently reached triple digits in standings points with 101 entering this weekend. They sit two and a half games south of the #1 Columbus River Dragons in the Continental Division. The Thunderbirds have dropped three of their last four games. Despite their recent struggles, Carolina has scored 14 goals in their three previous appearances.

Season Series: The Sea Wolves have defeated the Thunderbirds twice, including a 6-5 exhibition win on December 8 before enjoying an official victory two nights later 6-4.This Friday will be the 12th of 14 times this season the Continental Division rivals meet up.

The Home Stretch: Just two home games remainin the 2022-23 schedule for the Sea Wolves. They will play a two-game weekend series on Friday, April 7 and Saturday the 8th against the Motor City Rockers.

Friday is '90s Throwback Night brought to you by Star Cleaners and Saturday is Autism Awareness Night! Both evenings will feature specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off after the games. Both matchups begin at 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

