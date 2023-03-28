2021 National Champion Connor Smith Signs with Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears announced on Tuesday the signing of forward, Connor Smith. The 24-year-old will join the team this week ahead of a three-game homestand.

Smith played four seasons at Adrian College, totaling 109 regular season games and 10 playoff contests. The Adrian College Bulldogs just finished their ACHA season as the national runner-up. During his sophomore year, the Bulldogs were able to win the National Championship at the DI level. In his final season, Smith led the Bulldogs in points with 69, scoring 39 goals and recording 30 assists. Smith also past the century-mark this past season, scoring 100 goals across his four years in college.

Connor is native of Pickney, Michigan, and will add a big frame to the Black Bears forward group. Smith measures at 6'4" 205 lbs. With 13 game-winning goals this past season, Smith will look to add to the scoring depth for the Black Bears in the final push before playoffs.

Smith and his new teammates will start a three-game homestand this Friday at 7:00P.M. against the Elmira Mammoth for Sock Out Cancer Night, presented by: Security Mutual. The annual Heart Cup game will take place at 3:30P.M. on Saturday between Binghamton Fire and Binghamton Police. The Black Bears are offering a special ticket package, for just $15 fans can receive tickets to both the Heart Cup and Black Bears game.

