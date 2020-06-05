River Dragons Raise $5,300 for Bunn Family Via Hockey Helps Fundraiser

June 5, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce the results from our first "Hockey Helps" initiative, the proceeds of which are to aid Carolina Thunderbirds forward Michael Bunn and his family for medical expenses pertaining to his care.

To read more on the Hockey Helps initiative or Bunn's story click the respective links.

With the proceeds from the auctions and raffles on LiveSource (plus a generous donation from LiveSource, on top of waiving fees pertaining to the items) and the Croop family/Ignite Professional Hockey LLC donation, the River Dragons were able to donate $5,300 to the Bunn family.

Winners of merchandise and experiences have been contacted by the River Dragons offices for fulfillment of their items.

"While we wish Michael's accident hadn't happened and this wasn't necessary, we were honored to be a part of this process in helping Michael and his family get back to some kind of normalcy" River Dragons president/GM Scott Brand said.

Over 100 people participated in either the raffles or the auctions to help raise this money, from both Columbus and Carolina fans alike showing hockey really is one big family.

The donation from the River Dragons has been made privately to the Bunn family. The team is happy to encourage those that are interested in helping this cause even more by donating to the GoFundMe page set up by the family which is approaching its target goal.

From everyone at the River Dragons, we thank you for being part of this initiative and helping a hockey brother and his family in need!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.