Tondl Returns to Port Huron

The Port Huron Prowlers have signed forward Patrik Tondl for the 2020-21 FPHL season.

Tondl returns to Port Huron after spending the 2019-20 FPHL season with the Delaware Thunder where he registered two assists in 23 games. Before that, Tondl spent his 2018-19 campaign with the Prowlers scoring two goals and notching four assists in 43 games.

Prowlers head coach Joe Pace knows Tondl's return will have a great impact in the team's locker room and on the ice.

"Patrik is a terrific teammate and a player that all the guys in the dressing room enjoy. He can be a comedian off the ice around the guys, but on the ice, he is a team player and that's something any coach can get behind," Pace said. "We're excited to have him back because he makes us a better team."

The Znojmo native spent three seasons in the WSHL with the Dallas Snipers, Wichita Jr. Thunder, Valencia Flyers and Oklahoma City Jr. Blazers before his first stint in Port Huron. Tondl also played four seasons of junior hockey in the Czech Republic with Orli Znojmo's U18 and U20 teams.

