Levi Armstrong Re-Signs with Dashers

Danville Dashers forward Levi Armstrong

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are proud to announce the re-signing of local products and impact forward Levi Armstrong ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season of the Federal Professional Hockey League.

The Urbana native played with the Peoria Mustangs, and then for McKendree University before signing on with the Dashers in 2018, and has since become a vital piece of the squad both on and off the ice.

"I'm pumped to sign back with Danville," Armstrong added. "Since I signed with them after college, it's been home, and I'm very excited to come back and play in front of our fans."

Since joining the Dashers, Levi has appeared in 64 games and chipped in 19 points overall in that time. He was on a hot streak before last season had been cut short, chipping in 11 points in 25 games.

"I'm really looking forward to learning from coach Gary, and I'm looking forward to playing alongside the same guys and the guys coach is bringing in, we are building as a team and this year we will be working towards the cup and bringing back to where it belongs, in Danville."

Armstrong has also become a fan favorite for his explosive hooks and uppercuts in fights, and willingness to spark a fire in even the most disappointing of nights

"To me being a dasher is awesome, I get to play hockey and put on a show for our fans night in and night out, I love that," Armstrong added.

"You can't replace the motivation and fire that Levi plays with," Dashers' broadcaster Nate Williamson said during last year's heated third period, during a homestand that saw Armstrong fight against Elmira's Brandon Vuic. "And it pays off in motivation for the team, and crowd."

Armstrong brings the boom in the fight, but is also a key member of the Dashers offensive lines, and brings key size and strength in the build-up and possession play.

Armstrong also wanted to deliver a special message to the fans after his re-signing with the squad: "As for the fans, which are more of a family than fans, I'm excited to see you all again and can't wait to celebrate the return of hockey with you all!"

We'll have more player signings and other news to come in the coming days, help us welcome back Levi!

