River Dragons Have More Columbus Games; Flip Series Location with Mentor

January 26, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons and Mentor Ice Breakers have come to a mutual agreement to move FPHL games 171 (February 7) and 176 (February 8) from the Mentor Civic Ice Arena to the Columbus Civic Center.

The games will be played at the usual times in Columbus for Fridays and Saturdays. February 7th will feature a 7:35 puck drop and February 8th will feature a 6:05 puck drop.

The River Dragons and Ice Breakers have both made organizational concessions to pull off this move and believe it to be in good interest for both franchises. Most notably, the change in location eases travel on the River Dragons who had originally been scheduled to play the two games in Mentor and then head to Carolina for a Sunday afternoon game the next night. That game against Carolina is still on the schedule, but Columbus will head to Carolina from their home rink rather than swinging a two-city road trip. The Ice Breakers do not have a Sunday game on the weekend in question.

Ticket details for the Friday and Saturday games will be announced early next week.

The River Dragons and Ice Breakers conclude their season series set with these two games. In the previous matchups (a three-game weekend series around Thanksgiving) the River Dragons took two of the three games in the Civic Center.

Other promotional details and ticketing information will come out as it becomes available.

