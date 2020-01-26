Watertown Wins Again

January 26, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





Delaware and Watertown met for the second night of a three-game series on Saturday night. It was First Responders Night at The Thunderdome and the place was packed!

Delaware scored the first goal of the game very early, on a shot from Evan Mackintosh that beat Mike Cosentino. This was Cosentino's first start of the season. Watertown had the answer, Kyle Powell scored over the glove of Aaron Taylor to tie the game. Then the penalties started to roll in. It seemed like we would never see 5 on 5 hockey again. The rest of the first was filled with power-play time and Delaware made Watertown pay.

Anton Kalinin stayed hot scoring on the power-play and Delaware went up 2-1 going in to the second.

Much like the end of the first the penalties poured in the second period and it started a streak of 6 straight power-plays for the Wolves. Delaware stayed short-handed most of the second and gave up three goals, two on the power-play. Michael Desjarlais scored the first goal of the second to tie the game and was the even-strength marker. The next two goals would come with under two minutes to go in the second, under 20 seconds apart. Powell and Desjarlais each scored again. It was 4-2 after two.

Jamie Lukas scored on the power-play just 37 seconds in to the third and that proved to be the game winner. Nikita Sidenko the former Delaware Thunder scored a minute and a half later to break the game open 6-2. That was the end of the night for Aaron Taylor. Delaware added two late goals from Anthony Pisano and Ryan Marker. The Thunder fell 6-4. The final meeting of the series is tomorrow afternoon at 3PM.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.