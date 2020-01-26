Watertown Sweeps Series

January 26, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





The Wolves came in to action Sunday looking for a sweep of the weekend series. Sebastian De Massa Carlsson got his first start of the season at The Thunderdome. In the other net was Mike Stiliadis. The first period started out great for the Delaware Thunder scoring just over a minute in to the game. Ryan Marker threw a shot to the front of the net and bounced off a few bodies and pinballed in to the net. That would be the only goal of the first period. The first was a choppy period with a ton of whistles, so the flow never could get going. Stiliadis stopped 12/13 and De Massa stopped all 15 in the first.

The second period was much like the first. Tight checking, gritty hard-nosed hockey. Only one puck found the back of the net in the second, it was a shot from Vladimir Port that beat De Massa. There were no penalties in the second as each team went on stretches with solid play. Stiliadis stopped all 11 shots and De Massa stopped 13/14.

Watertown came ready to play in the third. They scored 4 goals and ran away with the game. Two short-handed goals got the scoring going. Jamie Lukas first on a short-handed breakaway, then Deric Boudreau. Desjarlais and Deveny would add two late tallies to put the game away. The final was 5-1 Wolves. Delaware heads to Danville this weekend for a pair of matchups against The Dashers.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.