River Dragons Deal White to Motor City

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that they have traded defenseman Ian White to the Motor City Rockers for future considerations.

The 38-year-old White appeared in 37 games during the 2021-22 season for the River Dragons, scoring six goals and adding 17 assists for 23 points. White also played in five games for Columbus in post-season action.

White also played eight seasons in the National Hockey League, appearing in 503 games and totaling 45-134-179 with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, and Detroit Red Wings.

