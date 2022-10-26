Series Preview vs. Columbus (October 28-29)

Binghamton Recap: The (1-0-1) Mississippi Sea Wolves took four of six possible standings points this past weekend with their series split against the Binghamton Black Bears. After dropping Friday's season opener 4-3 in overtime, the Sea Wolves exploded with three goals in the second period and three in the third on Saturday for an 8-4 win. Jake Raleighearned the first star of the game after recording three goals and two assists. Chris Leveille talliedseven assists within the two games played, including three on Friday and four on Saturday.

Home Sweet Home:The Sea Wolves prepare for their first home series of the 2022-23 seasonwith a pair of games against the Columbus River Dragons at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm for both games on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. The Sea Wolves are slated to play 28 of their 56 games in Biloxi.

Scouting the River Dragons:Columbus started the regular season with a pair of wins last weekend 6-2 and 7-2 at the Elmira Mammoth. Alex Storjohann currently leads the River Dragons with four goals and five points. Forward Jay Croop is serving his fourth season in Columbus and his eighth total in the FPHL.

Regular Season Series: The Sea Wolves and River Dragons are set to play each other 14 times during the regular season. Eight of those meetings will take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum while the other three will be hostedby the Columbus Civic Center in Georgia. This Friday will mark the first of four consecutive times the foes will square off.

Special Team Strength:Four of the eight Sea Wolves goals on Saturday night were scored while not being at even strength. Jake Raleigh posted a pair of shorthanded markers while Yaroslav Yevdokimov and Daniel McKitrick both struck on man-advantages. The Sea Wolves have converted three times on seven power plays so far this season.

Goaltending Duo:Mississippi goalies Blake Weyrick and Ethan Taylor split starting duties for the two-game series in Binghamton, each giving solid first impressions in their rookie debuts.Weyrick started on Friday's season opener, stopping 30 of 34 shots. Taylor got the nod between the pipes the following evening with a 35-save performance.

