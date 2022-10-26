Mammoth Acquire Dalton Anderson

Elmira, NY - The Elmira Mammoth have acquired Forward Dalton Anderson from the Columbus River Dragons in exchange for Financial Considerations.

Dalton Anderson is a native of Havelock, Ontario. Anderson played 48 games last season with the River Dragons, in those 48 games Anderson tallied 14 goals and 13 assists. He is a big strong lefty forward who stands 5"10.

Prior to playing in the FPHL, Anderson played for 4 seasons at Adrian University for the ACHA team. He played 44 games for Adrian in 4 years and had 24 goals and 16 assists.

The Elmira Mammoth play this weekend against the Watertown Wolves, both of those games start at 7:30 PM. They will then return home next weekend to play Binghamton on November 4th and 5th. Tickets are still available on FirstArena.net

