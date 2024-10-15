River Dragons Deal Pair for Futures

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced a pair of trades today, sending Damon Furuseth to the Baton Rouge Zydeco and Eli Rivers to the Motor City Rockers.

Both players were traded for future considerations.

Final rosters are due to the FPHL on Wednesday, and the River Dragons open the season on the road in Monroe against the expansion Moccasins Friday and Saturday night at 8 pm ET. Columbus' home opening weekend is Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season by calling (706) 507-4625 or online at RDragons.com.

