Port Huron, Blue Ridge Swap Forwards

October 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the acquisition of forward Michael Houlihan from the Blue Ridge Bobcats in exchange for forward Jhuwon Davis. Port Huron acquired Davis for future considerations on Friday but he did not skate with the team.

Last season, Houlihan played senior hockey for the Breckenridge Vipers in the Mountain Hockey League. He led the league with 16 goals despite playing in just half of the Vipers' 20 games. He also added seven assists for 23 points and his 2.3 points-per-game was the best mark for a Breckenridge player.

Houlihan also played professionally in the New Zealand Ice Hockey League with the Botany Swarm. He finished with eight goals and 11 points in 12 games.

The 25-year-old played his college hockey at Nazareth College from 2019-23. He dressed for 55 games over four years and had 11 points. Two of his five goals were power play goals.

Single game tickets are now available for every game at McMorran Place this season! The Prowlers home opener is Oct. 18 so get your tickets now by visiting phprowlers.com/tickets or call the box office at 810-985-6166.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2024

Port Huron, Blue Ridge Swap Forwards - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.