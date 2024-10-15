Hudson Valley Venom Announce Player Transactions

Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) announced several player transactions on Tuesday.

The Venom acquired two players in separate trades. They picked up forward Jesper Eriksson from the Monroe Moccasins to complete an earlier trade. The Venom also acquired goalie Phil-Antoine Trepanier to complete an earlier deal with the Columbus River Dragons.

Eriksson is a 23-year-old native of Sweden, who played 43 games in two European leagues last season and scored 16 goals and combined for 30 points. In 2022-23, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward scored 32 goals and totaled 76 points playing 40 games in the GMHL in Canada.

"He's a big body with a lot of talent," Venom coach Josh Newberg said. "I think he'll fit right in here. Really excited to get him."

Like Eriksson, Trepanier is a rookie in the FPHL this season. The 21-year-old from Quebec played 35 games for two teams in the MJAHL last season and put together a 20-11-0 record and a save percentage of .894. In 2022-23 he played for the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes in the USPHL Premier League and had a 2.30 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and two shutouts in nine games.

"Adding Trepanier gives us three solid goalies to choose from," Newberg said. "We really like Eli Bowers, and John Moriarty had a good training camp and was excellent in our preseason game last week. We think we're in a good spot with our goaltending."

Davide Gaeta returned to the Venom after being released from training camp with Trois Rivieres in the ECHL. The Venom held the 22-year-old forward's rights, and he practiced with the team Tuesday.

The 6-foot-0, 179-pound wing from Switzerland is coming off an outstanding rookie season in the FPHL in 2023-24 with the Port Huron Prowlers and Elmira River Sharks. Gaeta scored 24 goals and finished with 46 points in 48 games. He also had nine power-play goals, which was tied for 11th in the FPHL, and three game-winners.

"Davide is an extremely talented player. We think he'll be able to play on our top line with (forward) Dustin Jesseau and have a big season for us," Newberg explained.

The Venom also released three players: goalie Parker Butler and forwards Shai Rabinowitz and Kellan Rosenbaum.

Hudson Valley will open its inaugural season in the FPHL this Friday, when it hosts the defending Commissioner's Cup champion Binghamton Black Bears. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh.

