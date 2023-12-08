River Dragons Come from Behind to Sink Sea Wolves 6-4

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons received a pair of goals from three veteran players and came from behind to top the Mississippi Sea Wolves 6-4 on Friday night.

Justin MacDonald scored twice in the first period to get the River Dragons rolling, but the Sea Wolves fought back in the second and after 40 minutes the game was tied at 3-3.

Mississippi took the lead early in the third period on Philip Wong's goal at 3:42, but Columbus would respond late to come from behind.

Austin Daae netted the game-tying and game-winning goals just under three minutes apart at 14:23 and 17:12 of the third period, while Josh Pietrantonio salted the game away with his second of the night shorthanded just 43 seconds later.

Notes:

Columbus scored six goals for the fourth time this season, and the team is 4-0-0 when doing so.

Yianni Liarako's shorthanded goal at 19:11 of the second period was the first shorthanded marker given up by the River Dragons this season.

Tonight's game marks the beginning of a stretch where the River Dragons will play 17 of the next 23 games at home after starting with 10-of-12 on the road.

The same two teams are back at it tomorrow night at 7:05 pm ET as the River Dragons celebrate the team's Fifth Anniversary! Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

