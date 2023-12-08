Slow Start Sends Bobcats to 5-2 Defeat

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco scored 3 goals on their first 11 shots en route to a 5-2 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Despite a solid push in the final 40 minutes that saw the Bobcats end up outshooting the Zydeco 34-30, the early deficit was simply too much to overcome.

Christian Pavlas came in goal for Blue Ridge in relief of Connor Green after the Zydeco's third goal, and only allowed two goals for the remaining two and a half periods.

The Bobcats got life on a power play goal from Jakub Volf late in the second period, but Baton Rouge responded with two shorthanded goals in 33 seconds to take a 5-1 advantage into the second intermission.

Volf left the game late in the second period after taking a blind cross check from Sotirios Karageorgos following a net mouth scramble. He courageously returned in the third and scored his second power play goal of the night, deflecting a shot from Andrei Ivanov.

The two teams meet again tomorrow night, with puck drop set for 7:00 CT (8ET).

