Defense, Defense, and the Power Play

December 8, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Winston-Salem, N.C- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Carolina Thunderbirds in a 2-1 back-and-forth game on Friday night. Tyson Kirkby and Nikita Ivashkin delivered the two goals for Binghamton on the man-advantage, securing the three points for the Black Bears.

The game was jump-started with a tilt just 35 seconds in, as Tyson Kirkby and Joe Kennedy dropped the mitts. Both sides had opportunities in the first period, but it was the goaltenders standing tall denying all 24 shots between the two teams.

Binghamton got on the board first in the middle period with a power play goal the captain. However, it did not take long for Carolina to respond... Dawson Baker scored his 10th of the year just one minute later, tying the game at 1-1. Carolina had more time on the power play, but the Black Bears defense and penatly killers withstood the test. All square at 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.

As the third period played out with not a lot of stoppages, Binghamton and Carolina kept creeping their towards overtime, until JT Walters drew a high-sticking penatly. The Binghamton power play struck again, as Nikita Ivashkin scored his 10th of the year, giving the lead back to the road club.

Time ran down on Carolina's night as they were unable to grab the tying goal in the final six minutes of play. Binghamton wins 2-1, in their lowest-scoring affair this year. Connor McAnanama made 39 saves in his second matchup of the season series with the Thunderbirds.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.