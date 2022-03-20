River Dragons Come from Behind in 3rd Period to Defeat Watertown on Sunday

Columbus, GA - The River Dragons used 3rd period goals from Alex Storjohann and Ian White to come from behind on the Watertown Wolves for a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

The first period saw both teams go scoreless with both goalies Bailey MacBurnie and Adam Beukeboom stopping 11 shots each.

Watertown opened the scoring in the second period at the 1:28 mark with Ahmed Mahfouz slipping through the defense and scoring 5-hole on MacBurnie to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. This would mark the only goal of the period with Bailey MacBurnie stopping 12 of 13 shots and Adam Beukeboom stopping 20 of 20 shots for Watertown in the middle frame.

Alex Storjohann got the River Dragons on the board with a goal that picked the top right corner at the 8:01 mark of the third period, scoring his second goal in his third professional game to tie the game at one. Ian White scored what would be the game winning goal at the 10:14 mark of the third period, after a great centering feed from Parker Moskal.

Watertown would press late with their goaltender pulled for the final 90 seconds, but the Dragons defense held strong to take all three points on the night.

Bailey MacBurnie gets the win with a 35 save night. Adam Beukeboom takes the loss with 42 saves on 44 shots.

Columbus now looks ahead to the Carolina Thunderbirds for a Wednesday game at the Civic Center. Puck drop is at 7:30 and tickets are available at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster.

Three Stars of the Game

Alex Storjohann

Bailey MacBurnie

Ian White

