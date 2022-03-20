Ivashkin Scores Twice in 6-5 Loss to Delaware

March 20, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release









Nikita Ivashkin of the Binghamton Black Bears

(Binghamton Black Bears) Nikita Ivashkin of the Binghamton Black Bears(Binghamton Black Bears)

DELAWARE - Nikita Ivashkin scored twice in a 6-5 loss to the Delaware Thunder on Sunday evening.

Delaware scored four goals in the first period to take a 4-0 lead over Binghamton. Dan Cangelosi started the scoring at 5:26 of the first period with his tenth goal of the year to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead on a wrist shot from the right circle. Assists on the goal were credited to Wyatt Lawrence and Kyle Stevens.

Nikita Andrusenko, Shayne Morrissey, and Kyle Stevens added goals later in the first period to take a 4-0 lead. Morrissey's tally came on the power play while Andrusenko and Stevens put in even-strength goals.

Tyler Gjurich responded late in the first period to get Binghamton on the board. Colan Fitzgerald fed Gjurich, and he sent a wrist shot by the glove of goaltender Trevor Babin. Gjurich's goal came at 18:23 of the first period with assists from Fitzgerald and Tyson Kirkby for his 41st of the year.

Danny Vanderwiel scored early in the second period to pull the Black Bears within two. Gavin Abbott and Josh Newberg set up Vanderwiel in the right circle, and he let a wrist shot go that sailed over the left shoulder of Trevor Babin. The goal was Vanderwiel's sixth of the year and came just 3:52 into the second.

Ryan Marker scored back-to-back goals for Delaware to give the Thunder a 6-2 lead. Marker's first goal came at 6:32 of the second and his second goal came at the 8:31 mark. The goals were Marker's 34th and 35th of the season.

Binghamton answered back on the power play as Tyson Kirkby scored his third goal in three games with the Black Bears. Tyler Gjurich's shot was tipped into the net by Kirkby from the hash marks and Binghamton trailed 6-3 heading into the second intermission.

Nikita Ivashkin scored twice in the third period to pull the Black Bears back to a one-goal deficit. Ivashkin's 52nd of the year came at 10:37 of the third and his 53rd came at 13:50 and Binghamton trailed 6-5. The Black Bears were unable to tie the game late in the one-goal loss.

The Black Bears are back home Friday, April 1 for College Night. College Students can get $5 tickets to the game. Saturday, April 2 is the Heart Cup game to benefit American Heart Association. Watch the Binghamton Police Department and Binghamton Fire Department play at 3:30 p.m. and the Black Bears host Columbus at 7 p.m. Tickets are just $15 to watch both games with $5 of each ticket going back to American Heart Association. Get your tickets for the Heart Cup game HERE and tickets for all other games at www.binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.