Delaware Holds off Binghamton

March 20, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Harrington DE: Delaware and Binghamton met for one final time this year at the Thunderdome! These teams were ready to go from puck drop as the battle was on. Dan Cangelosi scored right off the bat to give Delaware a 1-0 lead. He got the feed from Wyatt Lawrence, it was his first pro point. Delaware kept rolling with a goal from Nikita Andrusenko to make it 2-0. The Thunder were not done yet, Shayne Morrissey and Kyle Stevens each scored within three minutes of each other to make it 4-0. Tyler Gjurich scored late in the first to cut the lead to 4-1.

The second period saw the goal parade continue with Dan Vanderwiel cutting the Thunder lead to two. Ryan Marker would answer back scoring two goals in less than two minutes for the Thunder, Goals number 34 and 35 on the season. Tyson Kirkby would score a power-play goal off a tip to bring the deficit to three for Binghamton. After two Delaware led it 6-3.

Binghamton would not go down without a fight. They came out buzzing in period three they cut the lead to two on a goal from Nikita Ivashkin. Ivashkin was not done yet, he scored again to make It a 6-5 contest. Trevor Babin and the Thunder were able to hold on and come away with a 6-5 win at home.

