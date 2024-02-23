River Dragons Clinch Playoff Spot with 8-0 Shredding of Rockers

FRASER, MI - The Columbus River Dragons became the first team to clinch a postseason berth with an emphatic 8-0 win over the Motor City Rockers on Friday night in Michigan.

Justin MacDonald extended his league-record scoring streak to 26 games with two goals and two assists to pace the scoring. Ryan Hunter also contributed a two goal, two assist game as well while Breandan Colgan earned his second shutout of the season making 22 saves.

In total, six different Columbus players scored goals on the night to cement the victory.

Notes:

Columbus ran its franchise-record Tim Hortons win streak to 16 games with the victory.

MacDonald now has points in 26 straight games and has totaled 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in that span.

Kyle Moore recorded a pair of assists to run his personal point streak to 15 games.

Cody Wickline's second period power play goal was his 100th pro and FPHL point.

Columbus held the top-ranked Rockers power play scoreless in three attempts.

The game marked the first time the Rockers and River Dragons had met since the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. Columbus defeated the Rockers in the best-of-three Continental Division Semi-Final.

