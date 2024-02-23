Martin's Buzzer-Beater Gives 'Cats 3-2 OT Win

WYTHEVILLE, VA - In a tight-checking, highly and hotly contested game between the fourth and fifth place teams in the Continental Division, things came down to the very last second. Literally. Danny Martin sniped home the game winning overtime goal just before time expired, his second goal of the night, to give the Blue Ridge Bobcats a massive 3-2 victory over the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

In the final regular season meeting between the two teams fighting for the last playoff spot in the Continental Division, the tilt certainly had a playoff feel and atmosphere. Justin Barr opened the scoring for Mississippi in the final handful of seconds of the first period.

Martin put home his first of the night midway through the middle frame when he picked up a loose puck in the high slot after a Sea Wolves turnover and slapped a shot past Anthony D'Aloisio.

Nikita Ivashkin, making his Bobcats debut after being acquired via trade from the Binghamton Black Bears this week, gave the Bobcats a 2-1 lead with under five minutes left in regulation, redirecting a shot from captain Cody Oakes into the back of the net for his 19th goal of the season and first as a Bobcat. Steven Ford, also acquired via trade earlier this week, earned his first point with Blue Ridge by picking up the secondary assist on the goal.

Justin Barr forced overtime by scoring with the extra attacker, and both teams traded chances in the extra frame. Martin picked up the puck on his defensive blue line with 7 seconds remaining in OT, raced to the other end of the ice and sniped one through the five-hole of D'Aloisio to beat the buzzer and give the Bobcats a much needed victory.

Martin's goals were his 9th and 10th of the season, and earned him first star honors. Ivashkin was awarded second star, and his goal brings him just one point shy of 200 in his FPHL career.

The Bobcats play host to the Baton Rouge Zydeco for the second game of a 3 game homestand tomorrow night.

