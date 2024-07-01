River Dragons Announce Opening Night

The Columbus River Dragons will open the 2024-25 FPHL season at home against the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday, November 1 at 7:35 pm.

With the league expanding to 14 teams this season, the River Dragons division has shifted to include the expansion Monroe Moccasins and Athens Rock Lobsters as well as the Baton Rouge Zydeco, Blue Ridge Bobcats, Carolina Thunderbirds and Sea Wolves.

The full FPHL schedule will be released soon.

River Dragons season tickets are on sale right now by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625 or via the team website at RDragons.com.

