D.O.Y. Dakota Bohn Returns to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the second re-signing of the summer offseason. 2024 Commissioner's Cup Champion and Defenseman of the Year, Dakota Bohn has agreed to terms to return to Binghamton for the 2024-25 season. Bohn joins Tyson Kirkby as the second member of last season's championship squad to return.

In his rookie season, the Michigan native played in 44 of 56 games during the regular season, recording 16 goals and 35 assists. Of the 16 goals, 10 were recorded on the power play and two short-handed. On March 29th Bohn scored the first 3-on-5 goal in franchise history. He also recorded his first career hat trick on February 9th against the Motor City Rockers in Fraser, Michigan. The young defenseman had 8 three-point nights and led all Black Bears defensemen in total points.

Bohn appeared in all seven playoff victories for the organization and scored the game-winning goal in game one of the postseason against Watertown.

