Trevor Grasby Returns to the Wolves

July 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - Trevor Grasby has re-signed with the Watertown Wolves for the 2024-2025 Season. Grasby signed with the Wolves as a college player from Morrisville State College (DIV-III), where he served as the Captain his senior year. Trevor played 15 regular season games for the Wolves, posting 3 goals and 7 assists as a defenseman.

"Grasby is going to be a game changer for us on the blue line this year. He's a smooth skater that plays well in his own end but even better in the offensive end. I am looking forward to Trevor anchoring the Power Play and creating opportunities for his teammates to score," said GM Charlie Pens. Welcome back to the pack, Trevor! Howl yeah!

