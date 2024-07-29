River Dragons Add Two More

July 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced they have signed defensemen Braeden Harbison and Brian Dunford for the 2024-25 season.

Dunford has a long history of international play, most recently competing in Turkey with Istanbul Buyuksehir SK. The 5-11, 181-pound Pittsburgh, PA native has played a total of nine seasons in Turkey as well as spending time in Australia and Sweden. He has won one Turkish Championship as well as a pair of Turkish Bronze Medals.

Harbison, who also hails from Pittsburgh, turned pro last season and appeared in five games with the Baton Rouge Zydeco without a point and five minutes in penalties. He spent three years playing at Robert Morris University before playing 16 games in the MIHL spread across two seasons before going to Baton Rouge.

The pair will join their River Dragons teammates for training camp in early October, with the River Dragons 24-25 season opener coming on the road Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins. Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

