Carolina Trades for Defenseman Lane King

July 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds have traded forward Chris Ciolek and future considerations to the Motor City Rockers in exchange for defenseman Lane King.

King, 31, comes to the Thunderbirds after playing in 33 games last season with the Rockers and the Columbus River Dragons, including all five playoff contest for Motor City. The Waunakee, Wisconsin native totaled 36 points across the 33 games. King spent the 2022-23 season with Columbus following three seasons with the Watertown Wolves.

During the 2021-2022 Commissioner Cup Playoffs, King scored the game-winning goal in double overtime of Game Two of the Commissioner Cup Finals to clinch the Wolves the title over Columbus. The defenseman has played in 174 games in the FPHL in his career, accruing 221 points and posting a +/- of +118.

Fans can see King and the Thunderbirds begin their season on October 18 th on the road against the Port Huron Prowlers at McMorran Arena.

