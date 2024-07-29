Cam Clark Is Back in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the next player re-signing for the 2024-25 season, Cam Clark. The SUNY-Morrisville alum played in 14 total games last season at the conclusion if his college career.

Clark is a 25-year-old, left-handed shot, from Daytona Beach, Florida. He was voted team-mvp in his last year of NCAA DIII hockey. Immediately thereafter, joined the Black Bears at the end of the regular season as the team made a push towards the playoffs. Before the postseason began, Clark recorded four goals and one assist.

While finishing his degree-work at SUNY-Morrisville, Clark managed to play in the first four playoff games last season. In the second round against Motor City, Clark was able to score twice, tying the game at 1-1, and the would become the game-winning goal that pushed the Black Bears to victory, receiving the first star.

The 2024-25 season will be Clark's first full-rookie season.

