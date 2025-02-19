River Dragons Add Junior Liu

February 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have added developmental junior age defenseman Josh Liu to the team while moving Ryan Galvin to the 15- Day IR.

Liu attended training camp with the River Dragons in the fall and under FPHL rules is one of up to five potential developmental junior-age players teams are allowed to sign during a season without impacting roster limits. This allows teams to continue to develop young prospects like Liu for a career in professional hockey after their junior days are over.

This season, the 6-0, 205-pound Liu has split time bewtween the GMHL's Bradford Bulls and Tottenham Railers, totaling 33 games with 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points along with 30 minutes in penalties. The Toronto, ON native is expected to dress against the Athens Rock Lobsters on Wednesday night and wear #5 for the River Dragons.

Meanwhile, forward Ryan Galvin has been placed on the 15-Day injured reserve list.

The next River Dragons home game is Friday, February 21 at 7:35 pm against the Monroe Moccasins. It's Sensory Safe Night, with reduced lights, sounds and other stimuli so that those who are not ordinarily able to enjoy a live sporting event feel welcome! Please contact the River Dragons office with any questions at (706) 507-4625. Tickets are available for all remaining River Dragons single season games at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

