Lobsters Rake In-State Rivals

February 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Rock Lobsters used a four-goal first period to defeat the Columbus River Dragons 6-1 Wednesday night at Akins Ford Arena.

Sweeping a rebound past Sammy Bernard, Daniil Glukharyov opened up the scoring just 1:11 into the contest; he would double the lead as his centering pass deflected off of Columbus skates and in six minutes later.

Kayson Gallant would become just the second FPHL player this season to score 10 power-play goals with a rocket of a wrister from the high slot to increase the home-team advantage to three.

With a redirected goal right in front of Bernard, Orca Wiesblatt put the finishing touches on the four-goal period just 12:31 into the first.

The River Dragons started the second well and would scratch one back after Ryan Hunter was the beneficiary of great puck movement on the power play; however, Carter Shinkaruk would score a power-play goal of his own to restore the four-goal advantage.

The punctuation mark came with some Swedish flair, as Filip Virgili found the back of the net with a tight-angle shot to put the touchdown on the scoreboard at 6-1.

The Rock Lobsters (28-4-2, 77 pts) travel to Wytheville, Va. to take on the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday, Feb. 21.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.