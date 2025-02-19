'Cats Add Forward Furuseth, Replenish Goalie Group

February 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, today announced a trio of transactions to bolster the club's roster after Connor Green, Hunter Virostek and Hunter Godmere were all placed on inactive status. The team has signed forward Damon Furuseth along with goaltenders Marshall Murphy and Greg Hussey.

Furuseth, a 6'1" 181lb winger, comes to Blue Ridge after a stellar junior career with the NAHL'S Austin Bruins. In 173 games over three seasons (including playoffs), the 21-year-old native of Grand Forks, North Dakota registered 78 points (25 goals, 53 assists).

Murphy, a 5'11" 181lb netminder out of Little Canada, Minnesota, registered a career .908 save percentage and 3.15 goals against average in 4 seasons (55 starts) with NCAA Division III St. Michael's College.

Hussey, a 34-year-old veteran netminder, returns to the Bobcats after a 4-game stint earlier this season. The Medford, Massachusetts native helped calm the crease for the 'Cats with a 35 save performance in Winston-Salem against the Carolina Thunderbirds on November 1st.

Furuseth will wear jersey number 97, while new netmiders Murphy and Hussey will wear jersey numbers 35 and 31 respectively.

All three are expected to be in uniform this weekend when the Bobcats host the Athens Rock Lobsters. Friday night is Scout Night, featuring special group ticket rates for scouting groups. Saturday is Stick It To Cancer Night, where the Bobcats will be wearing specialty cancer awareness jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Portions of the proceeds from the postgame auction of those jerseys will go to Wythe County Relay for Life. Tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100, visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets or stopping by the Hitachi Energy Arena Box Office during business hours.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.