Early Deficit Dooms Dragons

February 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters rode a four-goal first period to a 6-1 win over the Columbus River Dragons on Wednesday night at Akins Ford Arena.

Ryan Hunter scored the only goal of the night, a power play marker that got the River Dragons on the board at 3:44 of the second period from Alex Storjohann and Cody Wickline.

Daniil Glukhariev (2-2-4) and Orca Weisblatt (1-3-4) each posted four-point nights for the Rock Lobsters in the win.

The next River Dragons home game is Friday, February 21 at 7:35 pm against the Monroe Moccasins. It's Sensory Safe Night, with reduced lights, sounds and other stimuli so that those who are not ordinarily able to enjoy a live sporting event feel welcome! Please contact the River Dragons office with any questions at (706) 507-4625. Tickets are available for all remaining River Dragons single season games at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

