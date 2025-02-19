Early Deficit Dooms Dragons
February 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters rode a four-goal first period to a 6-1 win over the Columbus River Dragons on Wednesday night at Akins Ford Arena.
Ryan Hunter scored the only goal of the night, a power play marker that got the River Dragons on the board at 3:44 of the second period from Alex Storjohann and Cody Wickline.
Daniil Glukhariev (2-2-4) and Orca Weisblatt (1-3-4) each posted four-point nights for the Rock Lobsters in the win.
The next River Dragons home game is Friday, February 21 at 7:35 pm against the Monroe Moccasins. It's Sensory Safe Night, with reduced lights, sounds and other stimuli so that those who are not ordinarily able to enjoy a live sporting event feel welcome! Please contact the River Dragons office with any questions at (706) 507-4625. Tickets are available for all remaining River Dragons single season games at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2025
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Early Deficit Dooms Dragons - Columbus River Dragons
- Lobsters Rake In-State Rivals - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Prowlers Add 6'7" Collegiate Defenseman - Port Huron Prowlers
- River Dragons Add Junior Liu - Columbus River Dragons
- 'Cats Add Forward Furuseth, Replenish Goalie Group - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Weekend Preview: East Coast Road Trip - Port Huron Prowlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus River Dragons Stories
- Early Deficit Dooms Dragons
- River Dragons Add Junior Liu
- Dragons Sweep Bobcats
- River Dragons Add Popular Defenseman for Saturday Night
- River Dragons Skate Past Bobcats 3-1