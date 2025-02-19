Prowlers Add 6'7" Collegiate Defenseman

February 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have made their first collegiate signing of the season in 6'8" defenseman Braidan Simmons-Fischer. The Commerce Township, Michigan native played this season with Adrian College's ACHA program after two years on St. Thomas University's NCAA DI team.

Simmons-Fischer put up six points in 19 games this season for Adrian before deciding to turn pro. He's helped the Bulldogs to a conference-best 26-3-2 record and the number six ranking nationally.

He started his college career in NCAA DI at St. Thomas University. Over two seasons, Simmons-Fischer played 25 games with a goal and an assist and helped the Tommies to two conference tournament appearances.

Before college, the 23-year-old played juniors in the USHL and NAHL. He played with current Prowler Reggie Millette with the NAHL's Austin Bruins.

"I'm really excited to be able to add Simmons-Fisher," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He's a high level player, big body and has experience playing at the highest levels. He will bring a lot to our back end. I'm really excited to see him play this weekend."

As a collegiate player signing, Simmons-Fischer will not count against the 19-player roster limit.

Simmons-Fischer is slated to make his pro debut this weekend when the Prowlers visit HC Venom and the Danbury Hat Tricks. Follow the games live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

